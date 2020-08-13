Advertisement

Rock Island County health officials report 21 coronavirus cases

Rock Island County Health Department.
Rock Island County Health Department.(KWQC)
By Angela Rose
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ROCK ISLAND CO., Ill. (KWQC) - The Rock Island County Health Department announced 21 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the total number to 1,842. 

Health officials say 12 patients are hospitalized in Rock Island County. 

The number of deaths stands at 40.

The new cases are:

·         A woman in her 80s who is isolating at home

·         A woman in her 80s who is isolating at home

·         A woman in her 60s who is isolating at home

·         A woman in her 60s who is isolating at home

·         A woman in her 50s who is isolating at home

·         A woman in her 40s who is isolating at home

·         A woman in her 30s who is isolating at home

·         A woman in her 30s who is isolating at home

·         A woman in her 20s who is isolating at home

·         A woman in her 20s who is isolating at home

·         A woman in her 20s who is isolating at home

·         A woman in her 20s who is isolating at home

·         A man in his 60s who is isolating at home

·         A man in his 60s who is isolating at home

·         A man in his 50s who is isolating at home

·         A man in his 40s who is isolating at home

·         A man in his 40s who is isolating at home

·         A man in his 40s who is isolating at home

·         A boy in his teens who is isolating at home

·         A boy younger than 13 who is isolating at home

·         A boy younger than 13 who is isolating at home

No additional information about these cases is available due to federal privacy laws.

