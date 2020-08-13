Scott County Emergency Management shares what assistance is available after severe storm

SCOTT CO., Iowa (KWQC) - The Scott County Emergency Management Agency shared what assistance options are available for residents in the county on Wednesday after Monday’s severe storm caused damages and power outages.

The agency encourages individuals in need to connect with local resources for support.

Below are the following shelter, food and severe weather assistance options the agency shared in a news release.

Shelter Needs

Scott and Rock Island County Emergency Management Agencies (EMA) have partnered with the American Red Cross to assist individuals in need of shelter and/or assistance due to medical needs impacted by the prolonged power outages.

Individuals in need of assistance are encouraged to contact the American Red Cross at 844-319-6560 to request support.

At this time, no requests for emergency shelter or assistance have been made to the EMAs.

Food Assistance

Individuals in need of food assistance are encouraged to visit the River Bend Foodbank to connect with local food pantries or meal sites. Locations can be found by visiting: https://riverbendfoodbank.org/find-food/.

Severe Weather Damage Assistance

The Iowa Individual Disaster Assistance Grant Program has been activated for the severe weather that affected Scott County on Monday, August 10, 2020. Qualifying households may be eligible to receive individual grant assistance and case management to recover from the effects of the storm.

Individuals interested in requesting assistance should contact Community Action of Eastern Iowa at 563-324- 3236 and/or visit https://www.caeiowa.org/help-paying-bills/disaster-assistance/.

