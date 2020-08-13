Advertisement

Some post offices ask for cash-only transactions due to power outages

Post tax season is when you want to do some file cabinet maintenance.
Post tax season is when you want to do some file cabinet maintenance.(KY3)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, (KWQC) -

While many retail outlets are asking for payment through credit or debit cards to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the U.S Postal Service is now asking for cash-only payment due to power outages caused by the Monday's severe storms.

According to a news release, many postal facilities in Iowa and Illinois are limiting customer payment methods for things like stamps and postage.

The postal service says those locations are experiencing phone outages and internet connectivity issues needed to process credit card transactions.

Mail delivery has resumed as normal to most neighborhoods, but the postal service asks customers to clear storm debris from around mailboxes.

The following retail locations in our area will be accepting cash-only payments until power is fully restored.

ALBANY IL 61230

ATALISSA 52720

BELLEVUE 52031

LOST NATION 52254

CALAMUS 52729

LOWDEN 52255

CHARLOTTE 52731

MECHANICSVILLE 52306

ERIE IL 61250

FULTON IL 61252

GOOSE LAKE 52750

GRAND MOUND 52751

HILLSDALE IL 61257

LOW MOOR 52757

MILES 52064

MOSCOW 52760

NICHOLS 52766

PRINCETON 52768

STANWOOD 52337

PORT BYRON IL 61275

RAPIDS CITY IL 61278

WALCOTT 52773

WHEATLAND 52777

CLARENCE 52216

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crimestoppers

CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted by Moline police for possession of a weapon by a felon

Updated: moments ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Police say Hasan Grayson, 37, is 5′9″tall and 230 pounds.

Crimestoppers

CRIME STOPPERS: Man killed in hit-and-run accident in Moline

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By KWQC Staff
A Moline Police Sergeant saw a pedestrian lying in the middle of the 3600 block of John Deere Road.

Crimestoppers

CRIME STOPPERS: Female suspect steals purses out of Moline Aldi carts

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Police describe the suspect as a black, female, thin build.

News

Police announce federal charges in connection with Davenport gang

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
Police say the operation was a result of a multi-year investigation into the Low Riders criminal street gang.

Latest News

News

Thousands still without power in Quad Cities region following severe weather Monday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose and Spencer Maki
Thousands of people throughout the Quad-Cities region are still without power Wednesday morning, but outage maps from MidAmerican Energy Company and Alliant Energy show that progress is being made.

News

Rock Island County health officials report 21 coronavirus cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
The number of deaths stands at 40.

News

Iowa officials report over 50,000 COVID-19 cases since pandemic began

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Five additional deaths have also been reported since Wednesday morning’s total.

News

Illinois officials report 1,834 new coronavirus cases, 24 deaths

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
IDPH is reporting a total of 200,427 cases, including 7,696 deaths.

KWQC

Fall Like Air Returns Next Week

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Kevin Phelps
Cooler next week.

News

Burglary investigation leads to arrest of Muscatine man

Updated: 17 hours ago