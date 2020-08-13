Some post offices ask for cash-only transactions due to power outages
QUAD CITIES, (KWQC) -
While many retail outlets are asking for payment through credit or debit cards to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the U.S Postal Service is now asking for cash-only payment due to power outages caused by the Monday's severe storms.
According to a news release, many postal facilities in Iowa and Illinois are limiting customer payment methods for things like stamps and postage.
The postal service says those locations are experiencing phone outages and internet connectivity issues needed to process credit card transactions.
Mail delivery has resumed as normal to most neighborhoods, but the postal service asks customers to clear storm debris from around mailboxes.
The following retail locations in our area will be accepting cash-only payments until power is fully restored.
ALBANY IL 61230
ATALISSA 52720
BELLEVUE 52031
LOST NATION 52254
CALAMUS 52729
LOWDEN 52255
CHARLOTTE 52731
MECHANICSVILLE 52306
ERIE IL 61250
FULTON IL 61252
GOOSE LAKE 52750
GRAND MOUND 52751
HILLSDALE IL 61257
LOW MOOR 52757
MILES 52064
MOSCOW 52760
NICHOLS 52766
PRINCETON 52768
STANWOOD 52337
PORT BYRON IL 61275
RAPIDS CITY IL 61278
WALCOTT 52773
WHEATLAND 52777
CLARENCE 52216
Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.