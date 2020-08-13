Some post offices ask for cash-only transactions due to power outages

QUAD CITIES, (KWQC) -

While many retail outlets are asking for payment through credit or debit cards to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the U.S Postal Service is now asking for cash-only payment due to power outages caused by the Monday's severe storms.

According to a news release, many postal facilities in Iowa and Illinois are limiting customer payment methods for things like stamps and postage.

The postal service says those locations are experiencing phone outages and internet connectivity issues needed to process credit card transactions.

Mail delivery has resumed as normal to most neighborhoods, but the postal service asks customers to clear storm debris from around mailboxes.

The following retail locations in our area will be accepting cash-only payments until power is fully restored.

ALBANY IL 61230

ATALISSA 52720

BELLEVUE 52031

LOST NATION 52254

CALAMUS 52729

LOWDEN 52255

CHARLOTTE 52731

MECHANICSVILLE 52306

ERIE IL 61250

FULTON IL 61252

GOOSE LAKE 52750

GRAND MOUND 52751

HILLSDALE IL 61257

LOW MOOR 52757

MILES 52064

MOSCOW 52760

NICHOLS 52766

PRINCETON 52768

STANWOOD 52337

PORT BYRON IL 61275

RAPIDS CITY IL 61278

WALCOTT 52773

WHEATLAND 52777

CLARENCE 52216

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.