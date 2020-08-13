Advertisement

Temporary community-based COVID-19 site opening in Moline on August 19

Courtesy: MGN
Courtesy: MGN(KY3)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2020
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - A temporary community-based COVID-19 drive-through testing site will return to Rock Island County from Aug. 19-30, the Rock Island County Health Department announced on Thursday.

The location and hours are different from the site that was open in July. Testing will be in the parking lot of the TaxSlayer Center, 1201 River Drive, Moline. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

According to the health department, community-based testing sites are available to any Illinois resident to get tested, regardless of symptoms or other criteria. 

Health officials say no appointment or doctor referral is needed at state-operated drive-through sites. However, photo identification is required. 

Testing is available at no cost, but those with medical insurance may be asked to provide their insurance card.

The health department says anyone who will be tested must be seated at a functioning window. Once you get in line at the testing site, you will not be permitted to exit your car. Walk-up testing services also will be offered; please follow directions at the test site.

Due to the demand for this service, there could be significant wait times. Health officials asked you to be patient. If you are experiencing a medical emergency, seek immediate care.

The health department says testing is encouraged for residents showing symptoms consistent of COVID-19. These symptoms include: fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headaches, new loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, diarrhea. For additional information about COVID-19 symptoms, use the CDC Symptom Self-Checker Tool.

For additional information related to COVID-19, visit www.dph.illinois.gov or call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at any time at 800-889-3931.

This testing site is possible through a partnership with the Illinois Department of Public Health, the Rock Island County Emergency Management Agency, the TaxSlayer Center and the Rock Island County Health Department.

