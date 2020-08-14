Abnormally Dry Conditions Developing Over The QCA

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Hard to believe in a week that included a derecho that drought is becoming a concern in our area. While the powerful storms produced strong winds, it was moving so fast that many areas only picked up a half inch of rain. We typically need 1″ of rain per week in the summer to maintain our soil moisture. moisture. In the last 3 weeks we’ve barely seen an inch here in the QC. Outside of a minor rain chance on Saturday, the next week looks dry so I expect the drought conditions to continue to develop over the QCA.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.