Alliant Energy: power for Iowa customers will be back before midnight Tuesday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWQC) - On Friday, Alliant Energy SVP and President of the Iowa Utility Company, Terry Kouba, announced power will be back before midnight Tuesday, or sooner.

On Monday, a storm struck central and eastern Iowa, impacting service for more than 240,000 Alliant Energy customers.

In a statement, Kouba wrote, “We have restored power to more than half of our customers who were impacted by Monday’s storms. We will have power available to a significant number of customers who are still without power by the end of the day Tuesday, Aug. 18, and we are working day and night to make it happen even sooner.”

Alliant Energy is reporting more than 700 crews, which they said is “triple the normal ’boots on the ground,‘” are working on restoration, with more help arriving each day.

To restore service, Kouba said they are replacing 2,500 poles across the state, which is equivalent to 8 months of work the company normally completes. It will be completed in just seven days, said Kouba.

Crews from across the country are working to assist Alliant in restoring service to customers impacted by Monday’s storm.

“We appreciate your patience during this very difficult outage,” said Kouba.

Alliant Energy is sharing updates on power restoration on its Facebook, Twitter, and website.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.