City of Galesburg taking precautions after multiple employees test positive for COVID-19

The City of Galesburg announced Friday several city employees have recently tested positive for COVID-19.
By Courtney Spinelli
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - The City of Galesburg announced Friday several city employees have recently tested positive for COVID-19.

As a result of the recent cases, officials said they are strictly adhering to all policies and the best practices to mitigate any further spread of the virus to additional City employees or the public.

Steps being taken by the city include required quarantining and not reporting to work for those diagnosed, necessary precautions and testing for employees who came in contact with diagnosed employees, and utilizing face coverings and social distancing.

The city said it is working in partnership with the Knox County Health Department to conduct contact tracing, per normal COVID-19 protocol with confirmed cases.

As an increased precaution, City Hall will be closed to the public to allow for cleaning and sanitation. City officials said it will be closed to the public beginning Monday, Aug. 17, and is anticipated to reopen on Monday, Aug. 24.

City employees will be available to assist citizens remotely or by appointment, said the city. The lobby of the Galesburg Public Safety Building remains open to the public, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. through 5 p.m.

City Manager Todd Thompson said, “We take the health of citizens and employees very seriously, and I want to assure community members that it continues to be safe to utilize City services.”

“We are proactively being transparent while taking all possible precautionary measures to ensure that we can continue to provide necessary services to residents in a safe manner,” said Thompson.

The city said since the stay-at-home order was enacted, it has utilized social distancing measures, required use of face coverings in city facilities, and increased cleaning and sanitation procedures.

“The safety of citizens and employees is of the utmost importance to the City of Galesburg, and upon reopening, all City staff will continue to utilize masks and safety equipment while interacting with and providing services to the public,” they said Friday in a press release.

