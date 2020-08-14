Advertisement

Clinton Community School District pushes back start date to August 20

By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 7:09 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) - The Clinton Community School District has pushed back its start date to Thursday, August 20.

On Tuesday, the school district announced it was moving the start date from Monday, August 17 to Wednesday, August 19 due to storm recovery efforts. Now, the date has been pushed back another day to Thursday, August 19.

The superintendent says teachers will now report on Monday, August 17 but students will not start until Thursday, August 20.

