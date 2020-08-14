Clinton County Area Solid Waste Agency open for tree debris drop-off this weekend
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CLINTON CO., Iowa (KWQC) - The Clinton County Area Solid Waste Agency will be open for tree and brush drop off for Clinton County residents this weekend.
Residents can drop off tree debris from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
City officials also announced the Clinton County Administration building will remain closed to the public on Monday.
