Clinton County Area Solid Waste Agency open for tree debris drop-off this weekend

CLINTON CO., Iowa (KWQC) - The Clinton County Area Solid Waste Agency will be open for tree and brush drop off for Clinton County residents this weekend.

Residents can drop off tree debris from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

City officials also announced the Clinton County Administration building will remain closed to the public on Monday.

