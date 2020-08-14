Advertisement

Donations being accepted in Clinton Co. after Monday’s storm

Clinton County Emergency Management
Clinton County Emergency Management(Clinton County)
By Courtney Spinelli
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) - The Disaster Recovery Coalition of Clinton County said it continues to respond to immediate and long-term needs of families and individuals who have been impacted by disasters, with the most recent being the storm that swept across the area Monday.

The Coalition said many individuals are still working to recover from COVID-19, and have now found themselves with tree and building damage, no power, and spoiled food. They said food, shelter, utility, and other assistance is available to people who qualify.

According to the Coalition, it accepts donations to the Clinton County Recovery Fund, which are used to meet immediate and long-term needs.

Officials said those needs may include:

  • Post-traumatic stress counseling
  • Relocation assistance and financial assistance for basic needs created by the disaster
  • Infrastructure assistance to organizations impacted by the disaster and hindered in providing necessary aid to disaster victims
  • Augmentation, where appropriate, of emergency services being provided through individual organizations

The Coalition said anyone interested in contributing toward these efforts can mail donations to the DRCCC, P.O. Box 1681 in Clinton, Iowa 53733-1681 or by visiting their website here.

Human service information and services available due to the storm, along with continued COVID-19 information can be found at:

  • National Disaster Hotline: Dial 2-1-1
  • MercyOne Hotline: 563-244-3539
  • Information, Referral and Assistance Services: 563-243-5818
  • DeWitt Referral Center: 563-659-9612
  • United Way of Clinton County, Iowa: 563-242-1209

