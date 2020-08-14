Illinois officials report over 2,200 new cases of COVID-19, including 25 additional deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) officials announced 2,264 new cases of COVID-19 Friday, bringing the state total to 202,691.

Health officials also reported 25 additional deaths, bringing the state total to 7,721 deaths in 102 counties in Illinois since the beginning of the pandemic.

Over the past 24 hours, IDPH said laboratories have reported 49,541 tests, for a total of 3,285,348.

Health officials say the preliminary seven-day statewide positivity rate for cases as a percent of total tests from Aug. 8 through Aug. 14 is 4.1 percent.

According to IDPH, the state’s COVID-19 recovery rate is 95 percent.

Officials released the following information on the deaths reported Friday:

Bureau County: 1 female 80s

Cook County: 1 female 30s, 2 males 50s, 2 males 60s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s

DeKalb County: 1 female 60s

DuPage County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 90

Iroquois County: 1 female 50s

Madison County: 2 females 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s

Morgan County: 2 females 80s, 1 male 80s

Sangamon County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 90s

Will County: 1 female 90s

As of Thursday night, 1,612 people in Illinois were reportedly hospitalized with COVID-19. Of the hospitalized patients, 345 were in the ICU and 126 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

According to IDPH, “Region 4 (Metro East) of the 11 COVID-19 Regions is seeing increases in test positivity rates and could surpass the resurgence metrics in the coming days. If the region experiences three consecutive days of 8% test positivity (7-day rolling average), the State will implement mitigation measures."

The state released a list of mitigation options on their coronavirus website.

