Illinois officials report over 2,200 new cases of COVID-19, including 25 additional deaths

Health officials say the new cases brings the state total to over 202,000 cases since the pandemic began.
Illinois Coronavirus Cover Picture
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) officials announced 2,264 new cases of COVID-19 Friday, bringing the state total to 202,691.

Health officials also reported 25 additional deaths, bringing the state total to 7,721 deaths in 102 counties in Illinois since the beginning of the pandemic.

Over the past 24 hours, IDPH said laboratories have reported 49,541 tests, for a total of 3,285,348.

Health officials say the preliminary seven-day statewide positivity rate for cases as a percent of total tests from Aug. 8 through Aug. 14 is 4.1 percent.

According to IDPH, the state’s COVID-19 recovery rate is 95 percent.

Officials released the following information on the deaths reported Friday:

  • Bureau County: 1 female 80s
  • Cook County: 1 female 30s, 2 males 50s, 2 males 60s, 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s
  • DeKalb County: 1 female 60s
  • DuPage County: 1 male 50s, 1 female 90
  • Iroquois County: 1 female 50s
  • Madison County: 2 females 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s
  • Morgan County: 2 females 80s, 1 male 80s
  • Sangamon County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 90s
  • Will County: 1 female 90s

As of Thursday night, 1,612 people in Illinois were reportedly hospitalized with COVID-19. Of the hospitalized patients, 345 were in the ICU and 126 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

According to IDPH, “Region 4 (Metro East) of the 11 COVID-19 Regions is seeing increases in test positivity rates and could surpass the resurgence metrics in the coming days.  If the region experiences three consecutive days of 8% test positivity (7-day rolling average), the State will implement mitigation measures."

The state released a list of mitigation options on their coronavirus website.

