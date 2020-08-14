Advertisement

Iowa health officials report 641 new COVID-19 cases, 10 additional deaths

IDPH reported 641 new cases of COVID-19, including 10 additional deaths over a 24-hour period from Thursday to Friday.
Iowa coronavirus
Iowa coronavirus(MGN Image)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 641 additional cases of COVID-19 between 10:30 a.m. Thursday and 10:30 a.m. Friday, bringing the total number of cases to 50,808 since the pandemic began.

10 additional deaths have also been reported since Thursday morning, according to IDPH. The death toll in state related to COVID-19 is 964 deaths.

According to health officials, 39,802 people are considered recovered from the virus in Iowa.

Since the pandemic began, a total of 542,850 coronavirus tests have been processed in the state.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Illinois officials report over 2,200 new cases of COVID-19, including 25 additional deaths

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Health officials say the new cases brings the state total to over 202,000 cases since the pandemic began.

KWQC

Abnormally Dry Conditions Developing Over The QCA

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Kevin Phelps
Drought conditions are developing.

News

Police announce federal charges in connection with Davenport gang

Updated: 11 hours ago
The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC nightly news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast.

News

QCA residents still in the dark Wednesday night following Derecho

Updated: 12 hours ago
The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC nightly news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast.

Latest News

News

Henry Dinkins pleads not guilty to three counts of a sex offender registration violation

Updated: 14 hours ago

Back To School

2.5 million free masks to be distributed to Illinois public schools

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
The Illinois State Board of Education and the Illinois Emergency Management Agency are distributing the masks.

News

Thousands still without power in Quad Cities region following severe weather Monday

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose and KWQC Staff
Updates on power restoration efforts in the Quad Cities Area.

News

Davenport burn ban in effect through August 28

Updated: 15 hours ago

News

Davenport burn ban in effect through August 28

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Homeowners are advised to set leaves and branches for trash pickup instead.

News

Latest Drought Monitor holds little surprise!

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Chief Meteorologist Erik Maitland
Abnormally dry conditions become more widespread over the QCA!