Iowa health officials report 641 new COVID-19 cases, 10 additional deaths

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 641 additional cases of COVID-19 between 10:30 a.m. Thursday and 10:30 a.m. Friday, bringing the total number of cases to 50,808 since the pandemic began.

10 additional deaths have also been reported since Thursday morning, according to IDPH. The death toll in state related to COVID-19 is 964 deaths.

According to health officials, 39,802 people are considered recovered from the virus in Iowa.

Since the pandemic began, a total of 542,850 coronavirus tests have been processed in the state.

