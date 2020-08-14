Advertisement

Kid Captain 2020 season postponed to 2021

(KCRG)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWQC) - The University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital says it has postponed the 2020 Kid Captain season until 2021.

Hospital leaders made the announcement on Friday and say the decision comes amid health and safety concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the recent cancellation of the fall football season by the Big Ten Conference.

“We had decided not to move forward with the Kid Captain program this year in the best interest of keeping our patients and their families safe, and the Big Ten’s announcement to cancel the football season solidifies that decision,” said Pamela Johnson-Carlson, Chief Administrative Officer of UI Stead Family Children’s Hospital, in a news release. “We know how much the kids and their families enjoy the program and we are disappointed as well. However, without Hawkeye football there really is no Kid Captain program.”

The Kid captain program is a partnerships between UI Stead Family Children’s Hospital and the University of Iowa Hawkeyes football team that started in 2009.

The hospital says 13 current and former patients are selected to have their stories highlighted throughout the football season.

Johnson-Carlson says discussions about this year’s Kid Captain program had been ongoing prior to this week’s announcement from the Big Ten Conference. He says the program would have been altered significantly to address health and safety concerns during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We considered a variety of options to keep the Kid Captain program on track this year, but it would have meant a scaled-down version of what we have done in the past, including not allowing the Kid Captains and their families to be in Kinnick Stadium and so much of what the program is about is the kids interacting with the team,” Johnson-Carlson said. “In the end, we realized the experience would be vastly different this year, and this decision from the Big Ten really validates the direction we were inevitably going. It will be better to wait until we can offer the kind of experience our Kid Captains and their families have come to expect.”

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Thousands still without power in Quad Cities region following severe weather Monday

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Angela Rose and KWQC Staff
Updates on power restoration efforts in the Quad Cities Area.

Coronavirus

Study hints, can’t prove, survivor plasma fights COVID-19

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Mayo Clinic researchers reported a strong hint that blood plasma from COVID-19 survivors helps other patients recover, but it’s not proof and some experts worry if, amid clamor for the treatment, they’ll ever get a clear answer.

News

Clinton County Area Solid Waste Agency open for tree debris drop-off this weekend

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Residents can drop off tree debris from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

News

Mobile community resource center opens for storm victims in Clinton

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The next hours of operation will be on Friday from 8 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Latest News

KWQC

Abnormally Dry Conditions Developing Over The QCA

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Kevin Phelps
Drought conditions are developing.

News

Police announce federal charges in connection with Davenport gang

Updated: 14 hours ago
The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC nightly news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast.

News

QCA residents still in the dark Wednesday night following Derecho

Updated: 15 hours ago
The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC nightly news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast.

News

Henry Dinkins pleads not guilty to three counts of a sex offender registration violation

Updated: 17 hours ago

Back To School

2.5 million free masks to be distributed to Illinois public schools

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose
The Illinois State Board of Education and the Illinois Emergency Management Agency are distributing the masks.

News

Davenport burn ban in effect through August 28

Updated: 18 hours ago