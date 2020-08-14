MidAmerican Energy: Power to be completely restored in some counties by Saturday

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - MidAmerican Energy is estimating power will be completely restored in parts of the QCA on Saturday, according to its website.

In Iowa, the company is estimating Scott and Clinton counties should be completely restored by noon on Saturday.

In Illinois, MidAmerican Energy says Henry, Mercer and Rock Island counties are expected to have their power restored by Saturday evening.

For more updates on MidAmerican Energy power outages in your area, check the company’s online map or visit TV6′s power outage story.

