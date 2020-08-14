Advertisement

MidAmerican Energy: Power to be completely restored in some counties by Saturday

MGN Online
MGN Online(KGNS)
By Angela Rose
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES (KWQC) - MidAmerican Energy is estimating power will be completely restored in parts of the QCA on Saturday, according to its website.

In Iowa, the company is estimating Scott and Clinton counties should be completely restored by noon on Saturday.

In Illinois, MidAmerican Energy says Henry, Mercer and Rock Island counties are expected to have their power restored by Saturday evening.

For more updates on MidAmerican Energy power outages in your area, check the company’s online map or visit TV6′s power outage story.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Iowa News

Five QCA counties among 27 included in Iowa disaster proclamation

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Angela Rose
Gov. Kim Reynolds on Tuesday issued a disaster proclamation for six counties, including Clinton County, in response to a severe storm that caused widespread damage Monday.

News

Thousands still without power in Quad Cities region following severe weather Monday

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Angela Rose and KWQC Staff
Updates on power restoration efforts in the Quad Cities Area.

Coronavirus

Study hints, can’t prove, survivor plasma fights COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Mayo Clinic researchers reported a strong hint that blood plasma from COVID-19 survivors helps other patients recover, but it’s not proof and some experts worry if, amid clamor for the treatment, they’ll ever get a clear answer.

News

Clinton County Area Solid Waste Agency open for tree debris drop-off this weekend

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Residents can drop off tree debris from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Latest News

News

Mobile community resource center opens for storm victims in Clinton

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The next hours of operation will be on Friday from 8 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

News

Kid Captain 2020 season postponed to 2021

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital has postponed the 2020 Kid Captain season until 2021.

KWQC

Abnormally Dry Conditions Developing Over The QCA

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Kevin Phelps
Drought conditions are developing.

News

Police announce federal charges in connection with Davenport gang

Updated: 16 hours ago
The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC nightly news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast.

News

QCA residents still in the dark Wednesday night following Derecho

Updated: 16 hours ago
The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC nightly news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast.

News

Henry Dinkins pleads not guilty to three counts of a sex offender registration violation

Updated: 19 hours ago