Mississippi Valley Fair 2021 grandstand lineup announced
The lineup has been announced for the 2021 Mississippi Valley Fair.
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - On Friday morning, the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds announced on their Facebook page the grandstand lineup for the 2021 Mississippi Valley Fair.
The fair will be held from Aug. 3 through Aug. 8, 2021. The 2020 Mississippi Valley Fair was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The lineup for 2021 will be:
- Tuesday, Aug. 3 - Jason Aldean
- Wednesday, Aug. 4 - LOCASH
- Thursday, Aug. 5 - Shinedown, plus Saving Abel in the beer tent
- Friday, Aug. 6 - Old Dominion
- Saturday, Aug. 7 - Pitbull
- Sunday, Aug. 8 - Craig Morgan
The refund deadline for the 2020 Mississippi Valley Fair is Aug. 21. Fair officials said exchanges can be done at any time.
For exchanges or a refund, you can mail your 2020 fun card to: MVF, 2815 W. Locust St., Davenport, IA 52804.
Fun cards for the 2021 Mississippi Valley Fair go on sale on Dec. 1.
