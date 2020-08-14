Mississippi Valley Fair 2021 grandstand lineup announced

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - On Friday morning, the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds announced on their Facebook page the grandstand lineup for the 2021 Mississippi Valley Fair.

The fair will be held from Aug. 3 through Aug. 8, 2021. The 2020 Mississippi Valley Fair was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The lineup for 2021 will be:

Tuesday, Aug. 3 - Jason Aldean

Wednesday, Aug. 4 - LOCASH

Thursday, Aug. 5 - Shinedown, plus Saving Abel in the beer tent

Friday, Aug. 6 - Old Dominion

Saturday, Aug. 7 - Pitbull

Sunday, Aug. 8 - Craig Morgan

The refund deadline for the 2020 Mississippi Valley Fair is Aug. 21. Fair officials said exchanges can be done at any time.

For exchanges or a refund, you can mail your 2020 fun card to: MVF, 2815 W. Locust St., Davenport, IA 52804.

Fun cards for the 2021 Mississippi Valley Fair go on sale on Dec. 1.

