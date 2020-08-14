Mobile community resource center opens for storm victims in Clinton

CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) - Clinton County Emergency Management announced a mobile community resource center has opened in Clinton for storm victims still without power and in need of resources.

The resource center is set up in Clinton Park, 344 3rd Ave. S, Clinton, across from the Central Fire Station. The next hours of operation will be on Friday from 8 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

The resource center includes electrical outlets and portable power for medical equipment and for cellular phone recharging.

Limited amounts of ice will also be available for essential medical and perishable needs. Those in need of ice should bring their own bag or cooler.

The mobile community resource center is hosted by Mercy One, the City of Clinton Fire Department, Clinton County Public Health and Clinton County Emergency Management.

Volunteers will also be available to take requests for assistance and refer residents to where to find assistance. Those with questions about resources may also call 2-1-1 for information any time of the day.

