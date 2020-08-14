Mount Pleasant man arrested on assault, burglary and firearm possession

Mount Pleasant, Iowa (KWQC) - A Mount Pleasant man is facing felony and misdemeanor charges, according to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office says it received reports of an assault involving a firearm at approximately 5:50 p.m. on Thursday in the 2200 grid of Dakota Avenue.

Due to the situation, the Iowa State Patrol Tactical team was called in to assist.

The sheriff’s office says upon investigation, Dustin Kindig, 31, of Mount Pleasant, was arrested for multiple charges and a search warrant was executed at the residence.

According to a news release, Kindig was charged with the class D felonies of going armed with intent and dominion of a firearm by a prohibited person (four counts), first-degree burglary, a class B felony; two counts of assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, aggravated misdemeanors; and violation of a protective order, a simple misdemeanor.

The sheriff’s office was assisted by the Iowa State Patrol, the Iowa State Patrol Tactical Unit, the Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office, the Henry County Sheriff’s Reserves and the Henry County Health Center Ambulance.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.