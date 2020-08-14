Police confirm body found in Missouri is missing woman from Galena

GALENA, Ill. (KWQC) - The Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that the body of the woman recovered from the Mississippi River near Canton, Missouri is 57-year-old Laura Kowal of rural Galena.

Officials said on Thursday night, the Lewis County Missouri Coroner’s Office confirmed the positive identification was made using dental records of Kowal.

Earlier in the week, the Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Office reported the body of a woman believed to be that of Kowal had been recovered from the Mississippi River and authorities were awaiting a positive identification.

Kowal was reported missing on Aug. 7. Officials said on Sunday, Aug. 9 her vehicle was found about 20 miles north of Canton, in Warsaw, Illinois.

