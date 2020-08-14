Rock Island County health officials report 14 new cases of COVID-19

ROCK ISLAND CO., Ill. (KWQC) - On Friday, the Rock Island County Health Department reported 14 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the county total to 1,856 since the pandemic began.

According to health officials, 13 patients in Rock Island County remain hospitalized due to COVID-19.

Since the pandemic began, Rock Island County health officials have reported a total of 40 deaths related to the virus.

The new cases announced Friday are:

· A woman in her 80s who is isolating at home

· A woman in her 50s who is isolating at home

· A woman in her 40s who is isolating at home

· A woman in her 40s who is isolating at home

· A woman in her 30s who is isolating at home

· A woman in her 20s who is isolating at home

· A woman in her 20s who is isolating at home

· A woman in her 20s who is isolating at home

· A woman in her 20s who is isolating at home

· A girl in her teens who is isolating at home

· A man in his 40s who is isolating at home

· A man in his 30s who is isolating at home

· A man in his 20s who is isolating at home

· A man in his 20s who is isolating at home

Citing federal privacy laws, health officials said no additional information is available regarding the new cases.

