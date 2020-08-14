St. Ambrose University releases back to school plan

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - St. Ambrose University announced it will begin the fall semester on Monday, Aug. 17 with ‘significant measures’ in place to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

President of St. Ambrose University, Sister Joan Lescinski CSJ, PhD said, “This fall semester will not be business as usual, because it simply cannot be.” She said, “In a survey taken in May, students and their parents indicated a clear preference to return to face-to-face learning. A Task Force composed of faculty and staff spent the better part of the spring investigating the feasibility of safely doing so. Since late May, an Implementation Team has led the campus community in diligently preparing for the semester we are about to begin.”

School officials said the fall semester will take place under a plan constructed and implemented in accordance with guidelines provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and based on recommendations of regional, state, and local health professionals.

According to a press release issued Friday, class sizes will reflect the university’s ‘cautious and pragmatic’ approach to providing face-to-face learning during a pandemic. Most courses will be delivered in a hybrid setting, with half of the enrolled students in a classroom designed to accommodate social distancing. The other half of students will learn through ‘distance delivery’ and the two groups will switch for the next class meeting.

The school said students will be required to meet new standards for behavior, including wearing face coverings and adhering to social distancing standards in group settings.

School officials said a required daily health-tracking link will flag symptomatic students or students and staff potentially exposed to COVID-19. They said the school has partnered with the Community Health Center to provide free testing to students and employees referred after a consultation with a partnering health professional.

“Tested or symptomatic persons will self-quarantine, pending results. Those who test positive will self-isolate, either at home or using rooms set aside by the university,” said school authorities.

The university said if circumstances warrant change, contingency plans include a possible return to fully online course delivery and closing of most residence halls, which is similar to St. Ambrose’s response when the global pandemic was declared in spring semester 2020.

The university said additional steps it is taking to control the risk of COVID-19 include:

The last day of in-person classes is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 24. The semester will conclude through distance delivery of coursework, with finals ending on Friday, Dec. 4.

Students and employees will commit to practices involving face coverings, social distancing, and strong hygiene practices, as well as the understanding that each member of the school community is responsible for the safety of others.

Food service: Buffet-style options to be removed, social distancing measures to be established in the dining room, and meals-to-go available for those who prefer it.

Most fall varsity athletics will be rescheduled for the spring

Many student organizations will meet virtually. Student activities will require proper social distancing and limit the amount of participants.

