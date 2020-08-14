Train strikes vehicle in Davenport Friday morning

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - One person was transported to the hospital as a precaution after a train struck a vehicle Friday morning.

According to Davenport police, the accident was reported at 11:36 a.m. in the area of Hickory Grove Road and W. Central Park Avenue.

Police said the vehicle was occupied by one person, who sustained minor injuries in the accident.

The driver struck the lower cross arm on the railroad crossing and came to a stop on the tracks, when it was struck by a train on the Iowa Interstate Railroad, said Davenport police.

The area near the crossing was temporarily blocked off while the accident scene was cleared.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.