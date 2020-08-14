Warmer & More Humid Today

QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - Now today will be the muggiest day of the week. It will be mostly sunny again today which will lead us to the upper 80s and it will feel like the low 90s. Now there’s good news for anyone who needs the relief from the heat: It won’t last long into tomorrow! A cold front will come and give us early morning showers, and the rain will be moving out of the viewing area by 2 PM. Now after this front then conditions will feel fall-like again with highs in the upper 70s by the start of the work week! Looking dry and sunny for most of the week.

TODAY: Sunny. High: 88°. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 64°. Wind: S/W 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Few storms. High: 83°.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.