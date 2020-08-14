Advertisement

Warmer & More Humid Today

More humidity through Saturday, then a Fall preview!
By Kevin Phelps
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 3:19 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - Another warm day is on the way for the QCA with highs in the upper 80s and likely feeling like the 90s. Saturday’s front will arrive earlier in the day meaning showers and a few storms will be around in the morning and out of the area by 2PM. Since it’s arriving early in the day severe weather is not expected. Temps will average in the upper 70s and low 80s Sunday through all of next week with dry conditions.

TODAY: Sunny. High: 88°. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 64°. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Few storms. High: 83°.

