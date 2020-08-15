Advertisement

AM Showers & Storms Possible/PM Sunshine

Pleasant Weather For The Most Part This Weekend
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Aug. 15, 2020 at 7:30 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - We’ll start the weekend with a chance for showers and thunderstorm moving through the region this morning, followed by cloudy skies, then clearing conditions during the afternoon hours. Highs should reach the upper 70′s to lower 80′s. Warm sunshine returns for your Sunday, with highs in the lower to middle 80′s. Look for sunny skies and pleasant conditions heading into the week, as temperatures remain in the upper 70′s to low 80′s. Clouds return Friday.

TODAY: A chance for morning showers and thunderstorms, then becoming mostly sunny and pleasant. High: 81°. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and a little cooler. Low: 60°. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Warm sunshine continues. High: 85°.

