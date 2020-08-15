Advertisement

Burlington police arrest 2 men on robbery, firearm charges

Tevin Devontaye Cross, 28, and Jonathan Robert Harian, 28, were identified as the suspects.
By Angela Rose
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 8:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - The Burlington Police Department announced the arrests of two Burlington men on robbery and firearm charges.

On Monday, July 20, Burlington police say they received a complaint of a strong armed robbery which had occurred at a residence located in the 1100 blk. of Summer Street. 

According to the police department’s news release, officers were advised during the course of the robbery multiple firearms as well as an undisclosed amount of U.S. currency were taken. 

No injuries were reported.

Officers from the Burlington Police Department’s Problem Oriented Policing Unit as well as Detectives from the Criminal Investigation Division began investigating the incident. 

According to police, Harian and Cross are charged with first-degree robbery (Class B Felony) and possession of a firearm by a felon (Class D Felony). 

Police say Harian and Cross are being held at the Des Moines County Correctional Center on no bond pending a court appearance.

