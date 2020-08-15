Illinois officials report 1,828 new Coronavirus cases, five deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 1,828 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois on Saturday, including five additional confirmed deaths.

IDPH is reporting a total of 204,519 cases, including 7,726 deaths.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 44,414 tests for a total of 3,329,762.

According to John’s Hopkins, the seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from August 6 – August 14 is 4.1%.

According to IDPH, 2,221 people in Illinois are currently hospitalized in the ICU. Of those, IDPH says 330 patients were in the ICU and 127 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

