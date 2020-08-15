Advertisement

Illinois officials report 1,828 new Coronavirus cases, five deaths

Saturday's new death total is the third lowest in the past 30 days
Illinois Coronavirus Cover Picture
Illinois Coronavirus Cover Picture(WIFR)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2020 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 1,828 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois on Saturday, including five additional confirmed deaths.

IDPH is reporting a total of 204,519 cases, including 7,726 deaths.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 44,414 tests for a total of 3,329,762.

According to John’s Hopkins, the seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from August 6 – August 14 is 4.1%.

According to IDPH, 2,221 people in Illinois are currently hospitalized in the ICU. Of those, IDPH says 330 patients were in the ICU and 127 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

