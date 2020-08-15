Advertisement

Iowa health officials report 832 new COVID-19 cases, 9 additional deaths

IDPH reported 832 new cases of COVID-19, including 9 additional deaths over a 24-hour period from Friday to Saturday.
(Source: AP)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2020 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 832 additional cases of COVID-19 between 10:30 a.m. Friday and 10:30 a.m. Saturday, bringing the total number of cases to 51,640 since the pandemic began.

9 additional deaths have also been reported since Friday morning, according to IDPH. The death toll in the state related to COVID-19 is 973 deaths.

According to health officials, 40,369 people are considered recovered from the virus in Iowa.

Since the pandemic began, a total of 552,640 coronavirus tests have been processed in the state.

