Advertisement

Macomb police make arrest in bomb threat investigation

Photo credit: MGN Image
Photo credit: MGN Image(KGNS)
By Angela Rose
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 9:28 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Macomb, Ill. (KWQC) - The Macomb Police Department has announced the arrest of a man for making terroristic threats and being in possession of explosives.

Police identified the man as 44-year-old Jamie Toland.

At approximately 9:05 a.m. on July 30, Macomb police investigators say they received information that Toland had made a threat to shoot people and throw grenades at his place of employment later that night.

Investigators say they determined Toland worked for Pella, located at 111 Pella Road in Macomb, Illinois. Officers were sent there to provide security as investigators attempted to locate Toland.

According to the police department’s news release, officers established a perimeter around Toland’s residence at approximately 9:56 a.m. Toland was taken into custody at approximately 10:50 a.m. without incident.

Officers say Toland was transported to the McDonough District Hospital for an evaluation and later transported to a hospital in Forest Park, Illinois.

Investigators say they obtained a search warrant for the residence and located two firearms, bomb making material and a safe containing five grenades. The Secretary of State Police Bomb Squad and FBI responded to recover the devices.

On Tuesday, August 11, Macomb police say they arrested Toland in Forest Park after being released from the hospital. Toland was transported to the McDonough County Jail where he was lodged awaiting $50,000 cash bond.

Macomb police were assisted by the McDonough County Sheriff’s Office, Secretary of State Police Bomb Squad, FBI and the McDonough County State Attorney’s Office in the investigation.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Burlington police arrest 2 men on robbery, firearm charges

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Angela Rose
Tevin Devontaye Cross, 28, and Jonathan Robert Harian, 28, were identified as the suspects.

News

Mobile community resource center opens for storm victims in Clinton

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
It will be open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

Crime

Man wanted in police chase that started in Rock Falls

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Multiple Illinois police agencies are seeking a man wanted in connection with a police chase that originated in Rock Falls Friday morning.

News

Small town comes together after Monday’s storm

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Marci Clark
The town of Clarence, Iowa is banding together to help one another restore their city after Monday's storm devastated the area.

Latest News

News

MidAmerican Energy: Power to be completely restored in some counties by Saturday

Updated: 2 hours ago

News

Small town comes together after Monday's storm

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Mississippi Valley Fair 2021 lineup announced

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Floatzilla happening this weekend

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

llinois officials report over 2,200 new cases of COVID-19, including 25 additional deaths

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Iowa health officials report 641 new COVID-19 cases, 10 additional deaths

Updated: 4 hours ago