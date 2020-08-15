Macomb police make arrest in bomb threat investigation

Macomb, Ill. (KWQC) - The Macomb Police Department has announced the arrest of a man for making terroristic threats and being in possession of explosives.

Police identified the man as 44-year-old Jamie Toland.

At approximately 9:05 a.m. on July 30, Macomb police investigators say they received information that Toland had made a threat to shoot people and throw grenades at his place of employment later that night.

Investigators say they determined Toland worked for Pella, located at 111 Pella Road in Macomb, Illinois. Officers were sent there to provide security as investigators attempted to locate Toland.

According to the police department’s news release, officers established a perimeter around Toland’s residence at approximately 9:56 a.m. Toland was taken into custody at approximately 10:50 a.m. without incident.

Officers say Toland was transported to the McDonough District Hospital for an evaluation and later transported to a hospital in Forest Park, Illinois.

Investigators say they obtained a search warrant for the residence and located two firearms, bomb making material and a safe containing five grenades. The Secretary of State Police Bomb Squad and FBI responded to recover the devices.

On Tuesday, August 11, Macomb police say they arrested Toland in Forest Park after being released from the hospital. Toland was transported to the McDonough County Jail where he was lodged awaiting $50,000 cash bond.

Macomb police were assisted by the McDonough County Sheriff’s Office, Secretary of State Police Bomb Squad, FBI and the McDonough County State Attorney’s Office in the investigation.

