MidAmerican Energy provides update on QCA power restoration efforts

MidAmerican Energy provided an update on restoration efforts Saturday afternoon.
(MGN)
By Courtney Spinelli
Published: Aug. 15, 2020 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - On Saturday afternoon, MidAmerican Energy provided an update on its power restoration efforts in the Quad Cities area.

On Friday, the company announced it estimated power to be restored in parts of the QCA by noon on Saturday, including Scott and Clinton counties.

“As our crews have continued to work, they are uncovering damage that is more extensive and complicated to repair. Additional resources are en route to aid in the effort to get the remaining customers restored as soon as possible,” said a spokesperson for the company.

“Despite the storms that rolled through parts of Iowa again last night, we are on track to restore nearly all of MidAmerican’s customers in the Quad Cities overnight,” said MidAmerican Energy on Saturday afternoon, “We expect to wrap up work in the Des Moines metro and in Iowa City this afternoon.”

MidAmerican Energy said their response team of more than 2,000 people is on the ground completing restoration work on the system and addressing every customer still without power.

“As we are able to clear an area of outages, we are deploying crews to other areas where outages remain,” said a spokesperson for MidAmerican Energy.

As of 1 p.m., approximately 14,700 customers in the QCA remained without service. As of 2:15 p.m., 12,105 in the Iowa Quad Cities remain without power, along with 2,009 in the Illinois Quad Cities.

MidAmerican Energy said by the end of Saturday, it expects customers on the Illinois side to be completely restored, with the remaining customers in Iowa to be restored during the overnight hours.

MidAmerican Energy said if a customer sustained damage to their home or businesses requiring work by an electrician, the company may need to wait to restore service and return when work is completed. A company spokesperson said, ”We have crews in the area who are at the ready to respond, so any customer in that situation should contact us at 888-427-5632.”

According to MidAmerican, since the storm passed through the area Monday, crews have restored power to more than 90,000 customers in the QCA.

“In less than 100 hours, we’ve been able to clean up and repair extensive damage, restoring 93% of MidAmerican’s customers territory-wide who were without power. That number should be closer to 97% by afternoon and the remainder by the morning light,” the company said.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

