Sunshine Returns To Our Weather Picture This Afternoon

QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - After the showers and storms earlier Saturday, now skies are clearing. The cold front is also pushing through cooler air that will stick around to start the next week off. Comfortable conditions will stay and we’ll be able to see sunshine across the next few afternoons. Cooler nights will be around too with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s. Although rain chances are slim this week, there is a downside to too much dry time. It may be good for more time outdoors but we’re becoming abnormally dry in the Quad Cities and we will likely see more areas included in the drought with the next update. At least we’ll have a few days of calm conditions to let any outdoor cleanups be easier to complete!

TONIGHT: Clear. Low: 58°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Sunny. High: 86°. Wind: NW 5-15 mph.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 65°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph.

