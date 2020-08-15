Advertisement

Sunshine Returns To Our Weather Picture This Afternoon

Pleasant Weather Expected For The Rest Of This Weekend
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Aug. 15, 2020 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) -  After the showers and storms earlier Saturday, now skies are clearing. The cold front is also pushing through cooler air that will stick around to start the next week off. Comfortable conditions will stay and we’ll be able to see sunshine across the next few afternoons. Cooler nights will be around too with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s. Although rain chances are slim this week, there is a downside to too much dry time. It may be good for more time outdoors but we’re becoming abnormally dry in the Quad Cities and we will likely see more areas included in the drought with the next update. At least we’ll have a few days of calm conditions to let any outdoor cleanups be easier to complete!

TONIGHT: Clear. Low: 58°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph. 

SUNDAY:  Sunny.  High: 86°. Wind: NW 5-15 mph. 

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 65°. Wind: NW 5-10 mph. 

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Live Updates

Latest News

Forecast

Sunshine Returns To Our Weather Picture This Afternoon

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Theresa Bryant
First Alert Forecast

Forecast

Sunshine returns to our Weather Picture

Updated: 4 hours ago
Sunshine returns this afternoon with highs in the 70s & low 80s.

Forecast

AM Showers & Storms Possible/PM Sunshine

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Theresa Bryant
First Alert Forecast

Forecast

AM Storms/PM Sunshine

Updated: 10 hours ago
AM Storms/PM Sunshine with highs in the 70's to low 80's

Latest News

Forecast

Overnight rain into Saturday morning

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Chief Meteorologist Erik Maitland
First Alert Forecast

Forecast

First Alert Forecast - The weekend begins with a few hours of clouds and rain

Updated: 22 hours ago
The weekend begins with a few hours of clouds and rain Saturday morning

Forecast

Warmer & More Humid Today

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 3:43 AM CDT
|
By Kevin Phelps
First Alert Forecast

Forecast

80 degree weather with 90 degree Heat Indexes finish the week

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 6:51 PM CDT
|
By Chief Meteorologist Erik Maitland
First Alert Forecast

Forecast

First Alert Forecast - More humidity Friday and Saturday!

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 6:50 PM CDT
Getting a bit more stick through the first half of the weekend

Forecast

Partly Sunny & Mid 80s Today

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 3:33 AM CDT
|
By Kevin Phelps
First Alert Forecast