Sunshine Returns To Our Weather Picture This Afternoon

QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - Now that the showers and thunderstorms have moved out of the region, we can enjoy mostly sunny skies and pleasantly mild conditions for your Saturday afternoon. Highs should reach the upper 70′s to lower 80′s. Warm sunshine returns for your Sunday, with highs in the lower to middle 80′s. Look for a period of sunny skies and mild weather heading into the week, as temperatures remain in the upper 70′s to low 80′s. Clouds return Friday.

TODAY: Skies becoming mostly sunny with pleasant temperatures. High: 81°. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and a little cooler. Low: 60°. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Warm sunshine continues. High: 85°.

