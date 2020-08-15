Advertisement

Sunshine Returns To Our Weather Picture This Afternoon

Pleasant Weather Expected For The Rest Of This Weekend
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Aug. 15, 2020 at 1:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - Now that the showers and thunderstorms have moved out of the region, we can enjoy mostly sunny skies and pleasantly mild conditions for your Saturday afternoon. Highs should reach the upper 70′s to lower 80′s. Warm sunshine returns for your Sunday, with highs in the lower to middle 80′s. Look for a period of sunny skies and mild weather heading into the week, as temperatures remain in the upper 70′s to low 80′s. Clouds return Friday.

TODAY: Skies becoming mostly sunny with pleasant temperatures. High: 81°. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and a little cooler. Low: 60°. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY: Warm sunshine continues. High: 85°.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Live Updates

Latest News

Forecast

Sunshine returns to our Weather Picture

Updated: 1 hours ago
Sunshine returns this afternoon with highs in the 70s & low 80s.

Forecast

AM Showers & Storms Possible/PM Sunshine

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Theresa Bryant
First Alert Forecast

Forecast

AM Storms/PM Sunshine

Updated: 8 hours ago
AM Storms/PM Sunshine with highs in the 70's to low 80's

Forecast

Overnight rain into Saturday morning

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Chief Meteorologist Erik Maitland
First Alert Forecast

Latest News

Forecast

First Alert Forecast - The weekend begins with a few hours of clouds and rain

Updated: 20 hours ago
The weekend begins with a few hours of clouds and rain Saturday morning

Forecast

Warmer & More Humid Today

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 3:43 AM CDT
|
By Kevin Phelps
First Alert Forecast

Forecast

80 degree weather with 90 degree Heat Indexes finish the week

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 6:51 PM CDT
|
By Chief Meteorologist Erik Maitland
First Alert Forecast

Forecast

First Alert Forecast - More humidity Friday and Saturday!

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 6:50 PM CDT
Getting a bit more stick through the first half of the weekend

Forecast

Partly Sunny & Mid 80s Today

Updated: Aug. 13, 2020 at 3:33 AM CDT
|
By Kevin Phelps
First Alert Forecast

Forecast

Heat indexes jump by the weekend

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 6:43 PM CDT
|
By Chief Meteorologist Erik Maitland
First Alert Forecast