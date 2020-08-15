Volunteers step up to fix storm damage

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - “It’s been an exceptionally hard year, but this week has taken it to new heights for all of us I think,” said Quad Cities and West Central Illinois Red Cross Executive Director Trish Burnett.

Following Monday’s storm, MidAmerican Energy Company is reporting that over 15,000 QCA customers are still without power as of 10:30 p.m. Friday night. But as MidAmerican and other businesses work to restore normalcy in the QCA, volunteer groups are doing their part as well

“we are sheltering and feeding those people to make sure they are able to make it through this time,” Burnett said.

Burnett also said that the red cross is providing financial assistance, mental health counselling, food resources, and many other resources at this time.

But the Red Cross isn’t the only group stepping up.

“But some of the smaller towns get looked over and I recognize that being from a small town,” said One Eighty Executive Director Rusty Boruff.

One Eighty provides many resources including shelters and food pantries, but Boruff and volunteers are planning to head to Midway, Iowa Saturday to help the town with storm damage. Midway is just north of Cedar Rapids.

Boruff said he hadn’t heard of Midway, Iowa until this weekend.

“On twitter I saw that President Trump had mentioned Midway, Iowa, I found that interesting, I didn’t know where Midway was, so I kind of looked it up and got familiar with it and it was where the highest wind gusts were of 112 miles per hour,” Boruff said.

For more information on resources from the Red Cross, visit https://www.redcross.org/ or call the Red Cross Hotline at 872-529-1784.

