Another Cold Front Overnight

QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - With just a few clouds in the skies today, temperatures have made it to the mid-80s this afternoon. Looking into the overnight hours another cold front will pass and bring rain chances. Rain chances will start before 5 AM and become scattered through the afternoon. With this extra cold front passing, it will bring another chance for cooler temperatures and comfortable conditions with highs expected to stay in the low 80s for most of the week. Mostly sunny skies will be around through Wednesday.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear, chance for showers. Low: 64°. Wind: W 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy, scattered showers until late afternoon. High: 82°. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT: Clearing. Low: 59°. Wind: N 0-5 mph.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.