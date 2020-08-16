Advertisement

Clinton restaurant steps up to help after storm

The community was left devastated after Monday's high winds
By Marci Clark
Published: Aug. 15, 2020 at 11:12 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Clinton, Iowa (KWQC) - The city of Clinton was ravaged by Monday’s storm.

“We have not experienced anything quite like this storm mostly in terms of scope. This is obviously extremely widespread and makes it hard to get resources because our partners in other communities and states are dealing with similar issues,” says Chance Kness, Emergency Management Coordinator for Clinton county.

Now, the community is slowly recovering with the help of one another.

“I haven’t seen so many people in my life come outside and gather and just help the community so I think that’s pretty cool,” says Clinton resident Cameron Sturtz.

One local restaurant, The Frontier Again, hasn’t officially opened yet, but when they saw the need for help, they stepped up.

“I decided to dig into my own pocket, dig into my own bank account, open the restaurant and offer some free meals this whole last week for the community and the fire and police departments,” says Brent Smith, owner of The Frontier Again.

The restaurant has been cooking breakfast, lunch, and dinner everyday since Monday.

“This is a great place to step up in the community where I left ten years ago. It was a way to make a splash and say ‘Hey we are here. We are here for the community and we are here to stay.’”

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

