COVID-19 outbreak reported at long-term care facility in Clinton

CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) - According to the Iowa Department of Public (IDPH) and Clinton County Public Health, three cases of COVID-19 have been identified at the Eagle Point Nursing Home, a long-term care facility in Clinton County.

According to IDPH, an outbreak occurs when three or more cases of COVID-19 are identified among residents of a facility.

The facility said it has notified residents and their families. The residents affected are in isolation, in according with IDPH guidelines.

Clinton County Emergency Management said Eagle Point staff is working closely with IDPH and Clinton County Public Health to protect the health of all residents and staff, with additional testing of residents and staff as directed by IDPH.

“Protecting the health and wellbeing of the residents and staff is of the highest priority,” said Clinton County Public Health Director Michele Cullen. “We know our older population is at the highest risk for serious COVID-19 illness, so we are monitoring the situation carefully and taking the highest precautions to prevent virus spread.”

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.