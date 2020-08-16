Davenport Parks and Recreation holds annual back to school bash
The event had supplies organized for over 500 QCA schoolchildren
Published: Aug. 15, 2020 at 10:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - On Saturday the Davenport Parks and Recreation held their annual Back to School Bash at Fejervary Park. The event is normally part of the Fejervary family fun days, but due to COVID-19 organizers said they adjusted the format for this year to allow for social distancing.
The event helped give away supplies to over 500 QCA schoolchildren.
