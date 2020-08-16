Davenport Parks and Recreation holds annual back to school bash

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - On Saturday the Davenport Parks and Recreation held their annual Back to School Bash at Fejervary Park. The event is normally part of the Fejervary family fun days, but due to COVID-19 organizers said they adjusted the format for this year to allow for social distancing.

The event helped give away supplies to over 500 QCA schoolchildren.

