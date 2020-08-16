Advertisement

Davenport Parks and Recreation holds annual back to school bash

The event had supplies organized for over 500 QCA schoolchildren
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 15, 2020 at 10:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - On Saturday the Davenport Parks and Recreation held their annual Back to School Bash at Fejervary Park. The event is normally part of the Fejervary family fun days, but due to COVID-19 organizers said they adjusted the format for this year to allow for social distancing.

The event helped give away supplies to over 500 QCA schoolchildren.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

COVID-19 outbreak reported at long-term care facility in Clinton

Updated: 20 minutes ago
The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC nightly news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast.

News

Clinton restaurant steps up to help after storm

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Marci Clark
The community was left devastated after Monday's high winds

News

Clinton restaurant steps up to help after storm

Updated: 44 minutes ago
The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC nightly news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast.

News

QCA Community members step up in storm recovery

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Michael Tilka
While some have utilized physical labor or resources, some have opened their own home

Latest News

News

Junior High School fall sports season begins

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Kevin Kohr
Junior High School fall sports season begins, nearly three weeks after it was canceled.

News

Illinois officials report 1,828 new Coronavirus cases, five deaths

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Saturday's new death total is the third lowest in the past 30 days

News

Volunteers step up to fix storm damage

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 10:56 PM CDT
|
By Michael Tilka
Thousands are still in need following Monday's storm

News

City of Galesburg taking precautions after multiple employees test positive for COVID-19

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 10:52 PM CDT

News

Macomb police make arrest in bomb threat investigation

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 10:51 PM CDT