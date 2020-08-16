Dixon Fire Dept. responds to Saturday morning fire at hotel

DIXON, Ill. (KWQC) - The Dixon Fire Department responded Saturday morning to a fire at the Quality Inn Hotel.

According to Deputy Chief Dave Lohse, they were dispatched for an automatic fire alarm at the hotel located on Plaza Drive around 8:15 a.m.

When crews arrived, they said they were directed to a room on the first floor where there was heavy smoke and an activated sprinkler. The Dixon Fire Dept. said additional assistance was requested at that time.

According to Dixon fire, the majority of the fire and its contents were extinguished by the hotel’s sprinkler system by the time crews arrived.

They said the building was ventilated to remove excess smoke throughout.

Dixon fire officials said the fire is considered suspicious in nature and is under investigation by the State Fire Marshal. The scene was cleared at 10:18 a.m. Saturday.

The Dixon Fire Department was assisted by Dixon Rural Fire, Polo, Amboy, Rock Falls, Sterling, Mt. Morris Fire Departments along with Advance EMS, CGH and Oregon ambulance.

Officers with Dixon Police Department also responded to assist.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.