Advertisement

FDA authorizes quick, inexpensive saliva-based COVID-19 test

Published: Aug. 16, 2020 at 8:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – If getting a nasal swab to test for COVID-19 makes you cringe, here’s some good news: a quick, inexpensive test could use your saliva instead.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced on Saturday that it had granted emergency use authorization for the SalivaDirect test.

Researchers from the Yale School of Public Health developed it.

It appears to be fairly accurate, cheap and fast.

Researchers said the test can yield results in under three hours, and they expect labs to charge about $10 per sample.

Professional basketball players also use it. The NBA funded the test’s development, and teams give it to asymptomatic players.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Iowa storm resource page offering help, seeking volunteers and donations

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The Iowa Derecho Storm Relief Facebook page is in need of volunteers and donations as well as offering resources for anyone affected by the storm.

National

Police: 18 shot, some fatally, in separate Cincinnati shootings

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Police in Cincinnati said 18 people were shot at separate locations.

National

Portland police declare riot, push protesters from building

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A riot was declared in Oregon’s biggest city as protesters demonstrated outside a law enforcement building early Sunday, continuing a nightly ritual in Portland.

National

Telephone service begins between UAE and Israel amid deal

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Telephone service between the United Arab Emirates and Israel has begun as the two countries opened diplomatic ties.

Latest News

National Politics

Newsweek apologizes for op-ed questioning Harris’ eligibility

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Newsweek has apologized for an op-ed that questioned Sen. Kamala Harris’ U.S. citizenship and her eligibility to be Joe Biden’s running mate, a false and racist conspiracy theory which President Donald Trump has not dismissed.

National

Josephine weakens, Kyle no longer a tropical storm

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Forecasters say Tropical Storm Josephine weakened early Sunday and the system named Kyle became a post-tropical cyclone.

News

Floatzilla held on the Mississippi River Saturday

Updated: 10 hours ago
The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast.

News

Volunteers gather to clean up the Hilltop Campus Village in Davenport after storm

Updated: 10 hours ago
The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast.

News

Mobile community resource center in Clinton extended through Tuesday

Updated: 10 hours ago
The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC nightly news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast.

News

MidAmerican Energy provides update on QCA power restoration efforts

Updated: 10 hours ago
The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC nightly news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast.