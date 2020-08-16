Illinois officials report 1,562 new Coronavirus cases, 18 deaths
This brings Illinois' COVID-19 Total Deaths to 7,744
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 1,562 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois on Sundday, including 18 additional confirmed deaths.
IDPH is reporting a total of 206,081 cases, including 7,744 deaths.
Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 37,089 tests for a total of 3,366,851.
According to John’s Hopkins, the seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from August 9 – August 15 is 4%.
According to IDPH, 2,131 people in Illinois are currently hospitalized in the ICU. Of those, IDPH says 345 patients were in the ICU and 116 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
The recovery rate is 95% according to IDPH.
Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.