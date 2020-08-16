Iowa gov. requests expedited Presidential Major Disaster Declaration

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has announced she formally requested an expedited Presidential Major Disaster Declaration for Iowa communities and counties severely impacted by Monday’s storm.

Governor Reynolds said, “From cities to farms, Iowans are hurting, many still have challenges with shelter, food, and power. Resilience is in our DNA, but we’re going to need a strong and timely federal response to support recovery efforts.”

“I have formally requested an expedited Presidential Major Disaster Declaration to secure this critical federal assistance as quickly as possible. This past week I had conversations with President Trump and Vice President Pence, both have pledged the full support of the federal government. I am very grateful for their continued partnership and commitment during this disaster,” said Reynolds.

Reynolds said the State of Iowa will need an estimated $3,998,010,354 from federal partners to recover from the storm. She requested funding under the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) Individual Assistance Program for 27 counties.

The counties the governor requested funding for include: Audubon, Benton, Boone, Cass, Cedar, Clarke, Clinton, Dallas, Greene, Grundy, Guthrie, Hardin, Iowa, Jackson, Jasper, Johnson, Jones, Linn, Madison, Marshall, Muscatine, Polk, Poweshiek, Scott, Story, Tama, and Washington.

The program’s funding provides disaster-impacted homeowners and businesses with programs and services to maximize recovery, and includes assistance with housing, personal property replacement, medical expenses and legal services.

Reynolds also requested funding under FEMA’s Public Assistance Program for sixteen counties, including Clinton, Cedar, Muscatine, and Scott counties. The funding from this program is used for repair or replacement of public infrastructure and debris removal.

According to a press release issued Sunday by Governor Reynolds’ office, they worked to develop the request letter following the severe storms. It involved a multi-level approach led by the Iowa Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management.

“Historically the department works with local officials to gather damage estimates that would be included in the request letter. In this instance, many local agencies are still responding to the impacts and have not been able to complete detailed damage estimates,” said Reynolds’ office.

Reynolds asked the department to leverage technology, as well as historical data to create the damage estimates provided within the request letter. According to the governor, this allowed local agencies to focus on their immediate response needs, while also allowing the department to create the letter that she signed.

Reynolds said, “With rapid approval, this declaration will provide a significant level of federal resources to support the state and local response.”

“While it is unconventional for a major disaster declaration request of this magnitude to be assembled and approved within a matter of days, it is essential that our request is expedited and approved as quickly as possible,” she said.

The damage estimates included in Reynolds’ request to President Trump were generated, according to a press release sent Sunday, by using photographs, aerial photography and geographic information system (GIS) analysis.

Reynolds said the current estimate is 8,273 homes have been destroyed or suffering major damage. It is also estimated that $23.6 million of damage occurred to public infrastructure, with an additional $21.6 million in cost associated with the removal and disposal of debris from Monday’s storm.

