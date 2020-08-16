Iowa health officials report 666 new COVID-19 cases, 2 additional deaths

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - IDPH reported 666 new cases of COVID-19, including 2 additional deaths over a 24-hour period from Saturday to Sunday.

Two additional deaths have also been reported since Saturday morning, according to IDPH. The death toll in the state related to COVID-19 is 975 deaths.

According to health officials, 40,493 people are considered recovered from the virus in Iowa.

Since the pandemic began, a total of 558,681 coronavirus tests have been processed in the state.

