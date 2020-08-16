Advertisement

Iowa health officials report 666 new COVID-19 cases, 2 additional deaths

IDPH reported 666 new cases of COVID-19, including 2 additional deaths over a 24-hour period from Saturday to Sunday.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2020 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - IDPH reported 666 new cases of COVID-19, including 2 additional deaths over a 24-hour period from Saturday to Sunday.

The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 666 additional cases of COVID-19 between 10:30 a.m. Saturday and 10:30 a.m. Sunday, bringing the total number of cases to 52,306 since the pandemic began.

Two additional deaths have also been reported since Saturday morning, according to IDPH. The death toll in the state related to COVID-19 is 975 deaths.

According to health officials, 40,493 people are considered recovered from the virus in Iowa.

Since the pandemic began, a total of 558,681 coronavirus tests have been processed in the state.

