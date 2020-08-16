Iowa storm resource page offering help, seeking volunteers and donations

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWQC) - Relief is needed all across the Midwest following the Derecho that hit last week. The Iowa Derecho Storm Relief is in need of volunteers and donations as well as offering resources for anyone affected by the storm.

The page has over 40,000 members and has brought in $24,000 in monetary donations. On Saturday they served 3,000 hot meals and gave out basic necessities.

Volunteers are needed to help operate the donation and operations site and to help with debris clean up from 7 AM to 8 PM on Sunday. The site will also be open for donations, picked up or dropped off, from 9 am to 8 pm. All donations are first come, first served. Both the donation and volunteer site is located at 4850 Armar Dr. SE, Cedar Rapids, Iowa 52403 at Keller Williams Legacy Group. Site operation volunteers are asked to arrive at 6:30 am and shift volunteers are asked to arrive at 6:30 AM or 8:00 AM.

Urgent donation needs include ice, tarps, flashlights, gas cans, coolers, charcoal, and non-perishable food. Ongoing donation needs include extension cords, batteries, candles, fuel, 2-cycle/4-cycle oil, bar & chain oil.

Volunteers need to prepare for debris removal and drivers to deliver supplies. They’ll also need volunteers to check on apartment buildings for the elderly.

They’re asking everyone to practice social distancing and will be providing masks for those who don’t have one.

Financial donations can be sent to Venmo: @iowaderecho PayPal: info@derecho2020.com or cash at the site.

For more info on volunteering or donating you can email info@derecho2020.com.

