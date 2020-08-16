Advertisement

Junior High School fall sports season begins

By Kevin Kohr
Published: Aug. 15, 2020 at 7:44 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Woodhull, Illinois (KWQC) - On July 23rd, the Illinois Elementary School Association decided to cancel all sports for the rest of the year, but after Governor J.B. Pritzker announced risk levels for different activities, the IESA decided to allow baseball, softball, and cross country seasons to begin. Practices were allowed to begin on August 3rd, with competitions beginning on Saturday, the 15th.

