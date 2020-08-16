Mobile community resource center in Clinton extended through Tuesday

CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) - The Clinton County Emergency Management says a mobile community resource center is open in Clinton for storm victims still without power and in need of resources.

Originally, it was scheduled to have meals available for those in need on Saturday and Sunday, but officials have announced it will be open until at least Tuesday and boxes of food will also be available on Monday.

The resource center is set up in Clinton Park, 344 3rd Ave. S, Clinton, across from the Central Fire Station. It will be open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, and hours of operation for Monday and Tuesday are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Shelf-stable meals will be available Sunday, according to Clinton County Emergency Management.

According to Clinton County Emergency Management, on Monday at 11 a.m., boxes of food including produce, dairy and meat will be available and are being provided by the Information, Referral Assistance Services along with the Riverbend Foodbank.

The resource center also includes electrical outlets and portable power for medical equipment and for cellular phone recharging.

Limited amounts of ice will also be available for essential medical and perishable needs. Those in need of ice are asked to bring their own bag or cooler.

The mobile community resource center is hosted by Mercy One, the City of Clinton Fire Department, Clinton County Public Health and Clinton County Emergency Management.

Volunteers will also be available to take requests for assistance and refer residents to where to find assistance. Those with questions about resources may also call 2-1-1 for information any time of the day.

