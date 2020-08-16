Advertisement

Police: 17 shot, some likely dead across 3 Cincinnati shootings

Police said the shootings seem to be separate incidents.
Police said the shootings seem to be separate incidents.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 16, 2020 at 7:36 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (AP) — Police in Cincinnati said 17 people were shot at three separate locations.

Cincinnati’s assistant police chief says the total from the early Sunday shootings includes some likely fatalities.

In one shooting alone, 10 people were shot, with two possibly dead.

In another, three were shot. And in the third, four were shot, including two who police said might be dead.

Police said the shootings seem to be separate incidents. No suspect information was immediately available.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Portland police declare riot, push protesters from building

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
A riot was declared in Oregon’s biggest city as protesters demonstrated outside a law enforcement building early Sunday, continuing a nightly ritual in Portland.

National

Telephone service begins between UAE and Israel amid deal

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Telephone service between the United Arab Emirates and Israel has begun as the two countries opened diplomatic ties.

National Politics

Newsweek apologizes for op-ed questioning Harris’ eligibility

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Newsweek has apologized for an op-ed that questioned Sen. Kamala Harris’ U.S. citizenship and her eligibility to be Joe Biden’s running mate, a false and racist conspiracy theory which President Donald Trump has not dismissed.

National

Josephine weakens, Kyle no longer a tropical storm

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Forecasters say Tropical Storm Josephine weakened early Sunday and the system named Kyle became a post-tropical cyclone.

Latest News

News

Floatzilla held on the Mississippi River Saturday

Updated: 8 hours ago
The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast.

News

Volunteers gather to clean up the Hilltop Campus Village in Davenport after storm

Updated: 8 hours ago
The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast.

News

Mobile community resource center in Clinton extended through Tuesday

Updated: 8 hours ago
The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC nightly news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast.

News

MidAmerican Energy provides update on QCA power restoration efforts

Updated: 8 hours ago
The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC nightly news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast.

News

Iowa health officials report 832 new COVID-19 cases, 9 additional deaths

Updated: 8 hours ago
The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC nightly news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast.

News

Illinois officials report 1,828 new Coronavirus cases, five deaths

Updated: 8 hours ago
The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC nightly news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast.