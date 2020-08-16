QCA Community members step up in storm recovery

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - “The most devastation I’ve ever seen in our neighborhood,” said Dewitt Resident April Buske.

As thousands are still without power across the QCA after Monday’s storm, members of the community have helped with their service, resources, and for some, even offering up their home.

“We decided we were going to tough it out Monday and Tuesday night and Wednesday Morning James and Helen, two of my coworkers texted us and said ‘we have power, do you want to come?’ and I was like, `Praise Jesus yes!‘” said Buske.

James and Helen Parks work at Christ Church in Davenport. For James, the decision to invite April, her husband Andy, and their one-year-old daughter June, was a no-brainer.

“We have always felt that our home is a gift we can use to bless other people, so we’ve always tried to have space available for other people, so as soon as things went off we had some space...once our power came back on we said hey, if you need a place to stay we do have power,” James Parks said.

“It’s extremely humbling, it helps us remember that we are all part of a community,” Andy Buske said.

