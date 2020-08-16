Advertisement

QCA Community members step up in storm recovery

While some have utilized physical labor or resources, some have opened their own home
By Michael Tilka
Published: Aug. 15, 2020 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - “The most devastation I’ve ever seen in our neighborhood,” said Dewitt Resident April Buske.

As thousands are still without power across the QCA after Monday’s storm, members of the community have helped with their service, resources, and for some, even offering up their home.

“We decided we were going to tough it out Monday and Tuesday night and Wednesday Morning James and Helen, two of my coworkers texted us and said ‘we have power, do you want to come?’ and I was like, `Praise Jesus yes!‘” said Buske.

James and Helen Parks work at Christ Church in Davenport. For James, the decision to invite April, her husband Andy, and their one-year-old daughter June, was a no-brainer.

“We have always felt that our home is a gift we can use to bless other people, so we’ve always tried to have space available for other people, so as soon as things went off we had some space...once our power came back on we said hey, if you need a place to stay we do have power,” James Parks said.

“It’s extremely humbling, it helps us remember that we are all part of a community,” Andy Buske said.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

COVID-19 outbreak reported at long-term care facility in Clinton

Updated: 20 minutes ago
The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC nightly news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast.

News

Clinton restaurant steps up to help after storm

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Marci Clark
The community was left devastated after Monday's high winds

News

Clinton restaurant steps up to help after storm

Updated: 44 minutes ago
The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC nightly news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast.

News

Davenport Parks and Recreation holds annual back to school bash

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The event had supplies organized for over 500 QCA schoolchildren

Latest News

News

Davenport Parks and Recreation holds annual back to school bash

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The event had supplies organized for over 500 QCA schoolchildren

News

Junior High School fall sports season begins

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Kevin Kohr
Junior High School fall sports season begins, nearly three weeks after it was canceled.

News

Illinois officials report 1,828 new Coronavirus cases, five deaths

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
Saturday's new death total is the third lowest in the past 30 days

News

Volunteers step up to fix storm damage

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 10:56 PM CDT
|
By Michael Tilka
Thousands are still in need following Monday's storm

News

City of Galesburg taking precautions after multiple employees test positive for COVID-19

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 10:52 PM CDT

News

Macomb police make arrest in bomb threat investigation

Updated: Aug. 14, 2020 at 10:51 PM CDT