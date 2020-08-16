Advertisement

Sunday is National Roller Coaster Day

The unofficial holiday commemorates the first vertical loop roller coaster which was patented by Edwin Prescott on August 16 in 1898.
Carowinds has announced plans for a new section of the theme park, including its “double launch” roller coaster “Copperhead Strike.”
Carowinds has announced plans for a new section of the theme park, including its “double launch” roller coaster “Copperhead Strike.”((Source: WIS, RENDERING COURTESY OF CAROWINDS))
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2020 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The unofficial holiday commemorates the first vertical loop roller coaster which was patented by Edwin Prescott on August 16 in 1898.

The oldest roller coasters are believed to have originated from the so-called “Russian Mountains” built in the 17th century that were made of ice hills and wood.

For years, Coney Island was believed to be the birthplace of the first roller coaster in the United States in 1884, but it turns out inventor J.G. Taylor may have opened up the first roller coaster in Rocky Point, Rhode Island, in 1872.

Copyright 2020 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Iowa storm resource page offering help, seeking volunteers and donations

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KWQC Staff
The Iowa Derecho Storm Relief Facebook page is in need of volunteers and donations as well as offering resources for anyone affected by the storm.

News

Floatzilla held on the Mississippi River Saturday

Updated: 12 hours ago
The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast.

News

Volunteers gather to clean up the Hilltop Campus Village in Davenport after storm

Updated: 12 hours ago
The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast.

News

Mobile community resource center in Clinton extended through Tuesday

Updated: 13 hours ago
The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC nightly news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast.

Latest News

News

MidAmerican Energy provides update on QCA power restoration efforts

Updated: 13 hours ago
The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC nightly news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast.

News

Iowa health officials report 832 new COVID-19 cases, 9 additional deaths

Updated: 13 hours ago
The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC nightly news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast.

News

Illinois officials report 1,828 new Coronavirus cases, five deaths

Updated: 13 hours ago
The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC nightly news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast.

News

COVID-19 outbreak reported at long-term care facility in Clinton

Updated: 13 hours ago
The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC nightly news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast.

News

Clinton restaurant steps up to help after storm

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Marci Clark
The community was left devastated after Monday's high winds

News

Clinton restaurant steps up to help after storm

Updated: 13 hours ago
The day's major news events and late breaking stories are presented by the KWQC nightly news team, along with the latest weather update and tomorrow's forecast.