Sunday is National Roller Coaster Day

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The unofficial holiday commemorates the first vertical loop roller coaster which was patented by Edwin Prescott on August 16 in 1898.

The oldest roller coasters are believed to have originated from the so-called “Russian Mountains” built in the 17th century that were made of ice hills and wood.

For years, Coney Island was believed to be the birthplace of the first roller coaster in the United States in 1884, but it turns out inventor J.G. Taylor may have opened up the first roller coaster in Rocky Point, Rhode Island, in 1872.

