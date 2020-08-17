Advertisement

A Few Showers Possible Today

Cooler overnights this week.
By Kevin Phelps
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 3:17 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - An isolated shower or two can’t be ruled out for our Monday, but overall our weather pattern is looking very dry here this week. Temps will run around normal most of the week in the mid 80s with comfortable humidity as high pressure keeps us quiet. Overnight lows will run in the upper 50s and low 60s so we should be able to keep our windows open almost every night this week.

TODAY: Isolated shower possible. High: 86°. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low: 58°. Wind: E 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny. High: 82°.

Sunny Sunday, chance for a shower Monday

