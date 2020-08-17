A Few Storms Possible Today

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - An isolated shower or two can’t be ruled out for our Monday, but overall our weather pattern is looking very dry this week. Any storm that develops today will most likely be south of I-80 and in the afternoon hours. While the instability isn’t super high, a few storms could produce winds of up to 40mph. Thus, severe weather is not expected and overall coverage of storms will be quite low.

