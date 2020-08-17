Boating accident reported Sunday on the Mississippi River in LeClaire

LECLAIRE, Iowa (KWQC) - An investigation is underway following a boating accident on the Mississippi River.

According to officials with Scott County, the accident occurred Sunday night in LeClaire. Emergency personnel were dispatched to the scene around 7 p.m.

A TV6 crew at the scene reported emergency vehicles with the LeClaire Police Department, LeClaire Fire Department, Medic EMS, and the Princeton Fire Department, who responded with a boat.

Officials have not confirmed how many watercrafts were involved in the accident, and whether any injuries have been reported.

The scene was still active as of 8:45 Sunday night.

This is a developing story. We will update it as we confirm more details.

